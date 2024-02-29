Denmark to consider asylum applications from Palestinians in Gaza

Advertisement

The Refugee Appeals Board’s coordination committee (koordinationsudvalg) has decided that conditions in Gaza have reached “a requisite level of extreme execution of violence” that article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights can be violated.

That justifies granting asylum to applicants from Gaza under Denmark’s immigration laws, it said.

The decision was confirmed by the Refugee Appeals Board in a statement on Thursday. It means that stateless Palestinians from Gaza who have received support or protection from UN refugee agency UNRWA can, in principle, be granted asylum in Denmark.

Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights states that subjection to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is in breach of human rights.

Israel has repeatedly bombarded Gaza since October in response to an October 7th terror attack on Israeli territory by militant organisation Hamas, in which the group took around 240 hostages and killed around 1,200 people.

Over 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by the Israeli military strikes, health authorities in Gaza have said.