Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Authorities shut down 83 illegal betting websites

The Spillemyndigheden, the regulator for gambling in Denmark, has shut down 83 illegal poker and roulette websites, the authority said in a statement.

The move to close down the sites comes after a successful case at Næstved City Court.

The director of the gambling regulator, Anders Dorph, said he expects more rulings of this type in 2024.

“We’ve intensified our work” getting the sites shut down, he said.

Vocabulary: at lukke ned - to close down

PM Frederiksen wants clearer guidelines for schools after reports of abuse

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she wants better procedures for schools after repeated reports of violence between minors at schools across Denmark.

One school in each of Zealand, Funen and Jutland has seen parents or teachers raise alert over abuse between children.

“I wish with all my heart that all children could have a good time in school,” Frederiksen said.

“But, and this is a but, behaviour can be so destructive that the majority of children can be affected. That’s when we have to step in,” she said in a Facebook post.

Existing rules make it difficult for schools to expel children in most situations.

Vocabulary: rammer - guidelines, framework

Municipality votes against name change

The people of Thisted Municipality have voted against a proposed name change to Thy Municipality, news wire Ritzau reports.

The result was confirmed by mayor Niels Jørgen Pedersen after a digital vote in which 62.5 percent voted to keep the existing name. 35.5 percent voted to change.

“I’m pleased we asked the Thyboer [people of Thy, ed.] because now we have a foundation on which to make a decision,” Pedersen said.

“This is a clear signal that a name change is not wanted by the public,” he added.

Vocabulary: en afstemning - a vote

Drivers in EU could face compulsory medical tests to renew licences

Drivers in EU countries could be forced to take medical tests every 15 years in order to keep their driving licence, under plans being considered by lawmakers.

European lawmakers yesterday began to debate whether to force drivers to pass medical exams.

The proposal has sparked outrage in France, the European Union's second-largest economy, despite already being the case in more than half of all EU states.

Some European Parliament members believe changing the rules will make roads safer across the 27-member bloc.