The people and stories behind some of Denmark's common street names

Advertisement

Denmark's streets have stories to tell, and some of them are hidden in plain sight, in the names of roads and paths which pay homage to the Danes of centuries past.

Hans Christian Andersen

This name isn't hard to miss when you're in Denmark. From his childhood house in Odense, his grave in Copenhagen's Assistens Kirkegård and street name H. C. Andersens Boulevard; it's Denmark's beloved fairytale author.

Hans Christian Andersen (1805-1875) was an author of plays, novels, poems, travel books, autobiographies and fairy tales. His fairy tales are what he is most famous for and they have been translated into more than 125 languages. These include The Princess and the Pea, The Snow Queen, The Little Mermaid, The Emperor's New Clothes, The Nightingale, The Ugly Duckling, Thumbelina, The Steadfast Tin Soldier. Many of his fairytales have been reworked into plays, ballets and Disney films.

Andersen was born and grew up in Odense, where there are various museums dedicated to him. H. C. Andersens Boulevard in Copenhagen was formerly known as Vestre Boulevard before it was changed in 1955 to mark the 150-year anniversary of Andersen's birth.

An aerial view of Copenhagen from 1979. To the left, Vester Voldgade and to the right H.C. Andersens Boulevard. Copenhagen Harbour is visible in the distance. Photo: Kurt Nielsen/Ritzau Scanpix

Karen Blixen

Baroness Karen Christenze von Blixen-Finecke (born Dinesen, 1885 - 1962) is one of Denmark’s most celebrated authors. She is also known under her pen names Isak Dinesen, Tania Blixen, Osceola, and Pierre Andrézel and wrote in both Danish and English.

Blixen's autobiographical work "Out of Africa" (1937) made the her famous - both in Denmark and abroad. The book, and her other novel Babette's Feast have been made into Academy Award-winning films. She is also known for her Seven Gothic Tales, Winter's Tales (1942), Last Tales (1957), Anecdotes of Destiny (1958) and Ehrengard (1963), which was adapted as the romantic comedy film Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction in 2023.

There is a Karen Blixen Museum in Rungstedlund, the home where she was born. You will also come across Karen Blixens Vej in both Rungsted and Aalborg and Karen Blixens Plads in Copenhagen.

Karen Blixen being filmed in New York in 1959. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix

Niels Brock

Niels Brock (1731-1802) was a Danish merchant. He took over his father's grocery business in Randers before establishing himself in Copenhagen as a successful businessman. He traded within Denmark and Norway and also Poland, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, known then as the Russian Empire.

Advertisement

His success meant he was appointed to the 'Council of 32 Men' by the King, which was an assembly of respected citizens of Copenhagen, who had the right to demand an audience before the King. The assembly was replaced in 1840 by the Copenhagen City Council.

Brock gave a lot of his fortune to charity and founded a business school which is today called Niels Brock Copenhagen Business College. In Copenhagen, the street Niels Brocks Gade is named after him.

Niels Brock Business College on Nørre Voldgade, Copenhagen. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix

Peter Faber

Peter Christian Frederik Faber (1810 - 1877) is best known for his songwriting. But he was also a telegraphy pioneer and amateur photographer. He is credited with the oldest photograph on record in Denmark, daring back to 1840.

Faber wrote a report along with Hans Christian Ørsted, about laying telegraph lines in Denmark and became responsible for the telegraph line connecting Helsingør and Hamburg.

Advertisement

Faber wrote many songs which are still popular. They include Højt fra træets grønne top, often sung around the family Christmas tree, Sikken voldsom Trængsel og Alarm and Dengang jeg drog af sted, written to celebrate the Danish victory at the Battle of Bov in 1848.

Peter Fabers Vej in Aarhus and Peter Fabers Gade in Copenhagen are named after him.

Photo: Bjarne Lüthcke/Ritzau Scanpix

Niels Juel

Niels Juel (1629–1697) was a Danish admiral and naval hero. He guided the development of the Danish Navy in the late 17th century and led the Danish fleet to important victories over Sweden in the Scanian War (1675–79).

In 1677, he won a major battle against Sweden at Køge Bay where the Swedish fleet lost 20 ships but not a single Danish ship was lost. The victory was decisive for Denmark not losing the Scanian War. It created a stir throughout Europe and from then on, Juel was referred to as Europe’s most famous admiral.

Advertisement

His prize money was 10 percent of the value of the captured ships and with it, he acquired the castle Valdemar’s Slot and a lot of the land on Tåsinge, Fyn.

On his death, Juel was given a state funeral in Holmens Church in Copenhagen, where he is buried in the chapel. Niels Juels Gade is a street in Copenhagen, which runs from Holmens Kanal to Havnegade.

Statue of Niels Juel in Holmen's Canal. Photo: Poul Petersen/Ritzau Scanpix

Inge Lehmann

Inge Lehmann (1888 - 1993) was a Danish seismologist and geophysicist, who made a ground-breaking discovery about the structure of the Earth’s core. Lehmann analysed how energy released from earthquakes travels through the Earth and in 1936 discovered the solid inner core that exists within the molten outer core of the Earth.

She studied mathematics at the universities of Copenhagen and Cambridge but despite her success, she often struggled against the male-dominated research community.

Advertisement

Lehmann is considered to be a pioneer among women and scientists in seismology research and received many honours for her scientific achievements.

A memorial dedicated to Lehmann was installed on Frue Plads in Copenhagen in 2017 and a street, Inge Lehmanns Vej is also named after her.

Inge Lehmann. Photo: Allan Moe/Ritzau Scanpix

Mathilde Fibiger

Mathilde Fibiger (1830 - 1872) was a Danish feminist, novelist, and telegraphist. Her first novel, Clara Raphael, Tolv Breve, published in 1851, caused controversy by championing women's rights. Fibiger became the first public figure to fight for women's rights in Denmark, which she did through writing novels, articles and discussion papers.

Even though her novels generated critical acclaim, they were not commercially successful, so Fibiger began training as a telegraph operator. She trained at the Danish State Telegraph service which had decided to hire women under the management of Director Peter Faber. In 1866, Fibiger became the first woman in Denmark to be employed as a telegraph operator. However it came with a lot of opposition from male employees. She joined the Danish Women's Society at its foundation in 1871 but died a year later, aged 41 in Aarhus.

The street Mathilde Fibigers Vej in Frederiksberg, Copenhagen is named after her, as well as Mathilde Fibigers Have - a garden square close to the Women's Museum in Aarhus. The Women's Housing Association's (Kvindernes Boligforening) in Copenhagen is named Clara Raphaels Hus in her honour.

Mathilde Fibiger. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix

Andreas Bernstorff

Andreas Peter Bernstorff (1735 – 1797), also known as Andreas Peter Graf von Bernstorff, was a Danish diplomat and Foreign Minister who maintained the neutrality of Denmark during the last quarter of the 18th century and took a leading part in Danish domestic reform.

Advertisement

When Bernstorff was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs for the second time in 1784, he led the cabinet effectively like a Prime Minister and his advice was often followed by the Crown Prince. Bernstorff’s foreign policy of neutrality helped Denmark in many situations, including staying out of the Russo-Swedish War of 1788-1790 and negotiating a neutrality treaty with Sweden in 1794 for protecting the merchant shipping of both countries.

He gained popularity for his domestic policy, particularly the peasant reforms of the 1780s, restructuring Danish agricultural society. This included ending adscription, which bound peasants to the land and the abolition of communal land ownership.

Christian Ditlev Frederik Reventlow and Christian Colbjørnsen were also behind the peasant reforms and there are three parallel streets in Copenhagen, named after them; Bernstorffsgade, Reventlowsgade and Colbjørnsensgade, which were established in 1881.

Portrait from ca. 1765 of the Danish statesman A.P. Bernstorff. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix

Peter Wessel Tordenskjold

Peter Jansen Wessel Tordenskiold (1690 - 1720), commonly referred to as Tordenskjold or 'Thunder Shield' was born in Trondhjem, Norway, which at the time was part of Denmark. He later moved to Copenhagen and spent his career with the Royal Dano-Norwegian Navy. He is celebrated as a legendary figure in Danish and Norwegian naval history, particularly known for his daring exploits and large character during the Great Northern War.

He was ennobled as Peter Tordenskiold by King Frederick IV in 1716. His greatest victory soon followed, as he destroyed the supply fleet of Charles XII of Sweden at the Battle of Dynekilen, ensuring his siege of Fredriksten would fail. He was killed in a duel at the age of 30 which came as a great shock to Denmark and Norway. He had become a symbol of bravery and naval excellence and his sudden death added to his mythic status.

Various monuments, memorials, streets, squares, and naval vessels have been named after him, as well as a very common brand of matchsticks, keeping his name alive in Denmark.

Peter Wessel Tordenskjold. Photo: Nordfoto/Ritzau Scanpix