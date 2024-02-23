Ukrainians in Denmark: Eight out of ten in jobs after fleeing war

Advertisement

Almost eight in ten Ukrainians who are available to the Danish labour market are in work, according to data from the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment.

Some 11,126 Ukrainians who have legal residence in Denmark under a special law passed by the government in 2022 are now in employment. That is an increase of 3,800 compared to last year.

Ukrainians are most frequently represented in the service, manufacturing, agriculture and hotel and restaurant sectors, according to the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI).

Their high employment rate is partly due to a high appetite on the part of Ukrainians to find jobs, and of businesses to hire them, DI’s deputy director Steen Nielsen said in a statement.

“They have partly been helped by a booming labour market which has made it easier to find job openings, but it has also made a big difference that businesses have been willing to help them in a very unhappy situation for Ukrainians,” Nielsen said.

Saturday marks two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There appears to be little possibility of the conflict ending in the near future.

Around 40,000 Ukrainians moved to Denmark in 2022 and 2023, while 11,000 left in the same period according to Statistics Denmark.

The “Ukrainian law” – officially, the Special Act on Displaced Persons from Ukraine – eases the process for Ukrainians compared to the normal asylum system, and is designed to enable them to start work and school as soon as possible after coming to Denmark.

Originally passed in spring 2022, it has since been extended and will now stay in place until 2025.