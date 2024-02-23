Denmark confirms 'green mobility' and labour agreement with India

Advertisement

The green partnership side of the deal seeks to “improve mobility for younger Indians who want to come to Denmark to work for short-term arrangements in order to then return to India with improved skills,” the Ministry of Immigration and Integration said in a statement.

Another part of the deal sets out a specific partnership in the health sector which could lead to recruitment of health staff from India for Denmark’s health service.

The Danish government has previously stated it is working on a labour mobility deal with India aimed at the health sector. The latest announcement does not appear to move this forward but formalises the plan.

“The agreement includes a statement about further investigation of a potential partnership specific in the health area, which will lead to recruitment of personnel in the health sector, which the government already announced in January,” the statement reads.

The new agreement also sets out specifics on “fighting irregular migration” and “returning citizens without legal residence,” it says.

Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek says in the statement that “many Danish companies already have good experience with Indian labour”.

“That’s why it pleases me as minister that we can extend our partnership and thereby bring more qualified labour to Denmark under regulated terms,” he added.

Foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that the agreement contains “a stepping stone to a potential partnership on health specifically, something I have also discussed with the Indian foreign minister.