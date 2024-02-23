Advertisement

Working in Denmark

Denmark confirms 'green mobility' and labour agreement with India

Michael Barrett
Published: 23 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 23 Feb 2024 13:35 CET
Illustration photo. Denmark has formalised its intention to sign a deal with India that would promote recruitment of health sector staff from the South Asian country. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s government has signed a mobility and migration deal with India which it says will will “attract labour and support green strategic partnerships.”

The green partnership side of the deal seeks to “improve mobility for younger Indians who want to come to Denmark to work for short-term arrangements in order to then return to India with improved skills,” the Ministry of Immigration and Integration said in a statement.

Another part of the deal sets out a specific partnership in the health sector which could lead to recruitment of health staff from India for Denmark’s health service.

The Danish government has previously stated it is working on a labour mobility deal with India aimed at the health sector. The latest announcement does not appear to move this forward but formalises the plan.

“The agreement includes a statement about further investigation of a potential partnership specific in the health area, which will lead to recruitment of personnel in the health sector, which the government already announced in January,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO: Denmark announces talks with India and Philippines to recruit health staff

The new agreement also sets out specifics on “fighting irregular migration” and “returning citizens without legal residence,” it says.

Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek says in the statement that “many Danish companies already have good experience with Indian labour”.

“That’s why it pleases me as minister that we can extend our partnership and thereby bring more qualified labour to Denmark under regulated terms,” he added.

Foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that the agreement contains “a stepping stone to a potential partnership on health specifically, something I have also discussed with the Indian foreign minister.

