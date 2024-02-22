Advertisement

Ritzau/The Local
Ritzau/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 22 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024 14:34 CET
Danish stores to remove MobilePay from payment options
Mobilepay will no longer be available in some Danish stores. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Over 500 shops in Denmark will no longer offer the popular app MobilePay as a payment option after the platform ordered merchants to purchase new hardware.

The Dagrofa corporation, which owns chains including the Meny and Spar supermarkets, has announced it will remove MobilePay as a payment option in its stores, business media Finans reports.

The decision could impact less than 1 percent of payments in the store which are currently made using MobilePay, the company said.

“The primary reason is that MobilePay will from now on demand a technical setup for the payment system in stores and with the investment that will neee, we have concluded that’s not the way we want to go,” Dagrofa’s head of communications Morten Vestberg told Finans.

Dagrofa owns the Let-Køb and Min Købmand convenience store chains in addition to Meny and Spar.

The decision will mean MobilePay is removed from some 530 stores altogether, although individual stores may choose to retain the payment app.

