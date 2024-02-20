Danish health sector workers get payrise in new bargaining agreement
Representatives for employers and staff at Denmark’s regional health services have agreed a new pay deal that will see an 8.8 salary increase over the next two years.
The new deal, secured through a collective bargaining agreement under the Danish labour model, was announced by the parties in a statement on Tuesday.
The wage rise is structured with a 5.81 percent increase in 2024 followed by a 2.99 percent increase in 2025.
“We are satisfied with the deal that has been agreed,” the head of trade union confederation FOA, Mona Striib, said at a briefing.
The trade unions had initially sought a wage increase of at least 10 percent but this was not possible, she noted.
Striib’s opposite number in the talks is elected official Heino Knudsen of the national body Danske Regioner, which represents regional health boards’ interest as employers.
Knudsen described the agreement as “sensible” in terms of its wage structure and agreed working conditions.
Dorthe Boe Danbjørg, leader of the trade union for nurses Dansk Sygeplejeråd (DSR), also welcomed the deal.
Other elements of the agreement include giving fathers the right to three weeks of additional parental leave and giving pregnant women no more than one night shift per week.
Additional agreements are set to be ironed out between individual trade unions in the coming days, including those funded by some 2.3 billion kroner of spending pledged by the government in an earlier agreement.
Comments
See Also
The new deal, secured through a collective bargaining agreement under the Danish labour model, was announced by the parties in a statement on Tuesday.
The wage rise is structured with a 5.81 percent increase in 2024 followed by a 2.99 percent increase in 2025.
“We are satisfied with the deal that has been agreed,” the head of trade union confederation FOA, Mona Striib, said at a briefing.
The trade unions had initially sought a wage increase of at least 10 percent but this was not possible, she noted.
Striib’s opposite number in the talks is elected official Heino Knudsen of the national body Danske Regioner, which represents regional health boards’ interest as employers.
Knudsen described the agreement as “sensible” in terms of its wage structure and agreed working conditions.
Dorthe Boe Danbjørg, leader of the trade union for nurses Dansk Sygeplejeråd (DSR), also welcomed the deal.
Other elements of the agreement include giving fathers the right to three weeks of additional parental leave and giving pregnant women no more than one night shift per week.
Additional agreements are set to be ironed out between individual trade unions in the coming days, including those funded by some 2.3 billion kroner of spending pledged by the government in an earlier agreement.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.