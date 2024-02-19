New digital Danish driving theory test to be offered as English-language version

Advertisement

Some 15 test centres run by the Danish Road Traffic Authority (Færdselsstyrelsen) will initially introduce the modernised tests, which will be offered in both Danish and English.

Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen said he has high hopes for the new theory test format.

“The advantage is that you can do the test at your own speed and go back and forwards between the questions,” Danielsen said.

The first 200 learner-drivers have taken the digital test since it was introduced on January 30th. Politicians approved the switch from the analogue style test in 2021.

The first digital test centres are located in Jutland towns Esbjerg and Kolding.

According to the plan, the format will eventually be rolled out to all theory test centres in Denmark.

The test itself includes 25 questions on road safety topics such as giving way (yielding) in traffic, blind spots and merging.

The use of reference materials, including smart phones, is not permitted.

The digital test will be offered in Danish or English with plans to extend available labguages to include Greenlandic and Faroese, as well as German for regions close to the border.