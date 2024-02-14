Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Municipality to investigate reports of bullying and harassment at school

The municipality in Køge says it wants reports of harassment at the town’s Borup School to be fully investigated, the elected councillor for Køge’s education department, Henrik Laybourn, told news wire Ritzau.

Media in Denmark have recently reported that some students at the school were subjected to inappropriate behaviour including violence and sexual harassment from fellow students.

“We are going through the reports now,” Laybourn said and confirmed the national body for municipalities, KL, and the central education ministry will also be involved in the process.

Vocabulary: grænseoverskridende adfærd – inappropriate behaviour

Left wing party leader signals willingness to govern with Moderates

The leader of the left-wing Socialist People’s Party (SF), Pia Olsen Dyhr, says she is prepared to consider a potential coalition with the centrist Moderates, led by former right wing prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, after the next election.

SF are currently an opposition party, with traditional allies the Social Democrats in government with the Moderates alongside the centre-right Liberals (Venstre).

“Unless voters suddenly start to see the light and want an SF-Social Democrat government, then it will be a centre-left government [that SF can be a part of],” she said in comments to newspaper Politiken.

“You then have to look at the two parties that are in the centre of Danish politics, the Moderates and the Social Liberals,” she added, also referring to the centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party.

Vocabulary: medmindre – unless

Danish energy company hands out cash to customers

Andel, a Danish energy provider which services parts of Zealand and other islands in the south of Denmark, said yesterday it will pay out 2,500 kroner to some 400,000 of its customers.

Recipients of the money from Andel get the cash without any obligations and can receive it in their accounts by the end of the week.

The extraordinary decision by the company means that anyone who lives in, or owns a summer house or business in the area of Zealand served by the Cerius electricity board can receive the money.

Read more here if you think you might be eligible.

Vocabulary: at uddele – to distribute

FC Copenhagen lose in home Champions League match

FC Copenhagen were beaten 3-1 by defending champions Manchester City in their round-of-16 Champions league first leg match in the Danish capital last night.

Copenhagen equalised City’s early opener before going in 2-1 down at half time. City scored a third late in the second half.

Due to the winter break in the Danish league season, Copenhagen had not played a competitive game for two months since sealing their place in the last 16 by dumping out Manchester United and Galatasaray in the group stages. The English champions have now won 11 consecutive games in all competitions.

Vocabulary: et nederlag – a defeat