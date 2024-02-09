Advertisement

How much snow will fall in Denmark this weekend?

Published: 9 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 9 Feb 2024 12:46 CET
Snow in Jutland on February 9th. Photo: Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix

Cold blustery winds and snow across Denmark on Friday morning could persist well into this weekend, according to weather forecasts.

Friday’s snow and winds will be extensive enough that motorists should consider staying at home if their journey isn’t essential, according to broadcaster DR’s weather report.

The snow reached Jutland first on Friday morning but will move across Funen in the afternoon and eventually to Zealand and Copenhagen by the evening.

Jutland will also receive a higher volume of snow than the other regions of the country. Up to 20 centimetres could be on the ground by Saturday morning with 5-6 centimetres in Zealand.

The weather front causing this winter’s latest round of snow is also moving from south to north across the country, and may take the form of sleet or sludge depending on regional temperatures. South Jutland is more likely to get melting snow or sleet than areas further north.

While the technical criteria for a blizzard will not be met, for many it will feel like a blizzard: windy, cold and with lots of snow.

A blizzard or snowstorm (snestorm) in Danish is defined as over 10 centimetres of snowfall in 6 hours, according to DMI. It also carries a risk of snow drifts developing because of low temperatures which freeze the snow, allowing it to be pushed by the wind rather than melting into sleet.

 

 

