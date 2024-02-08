Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Accidents cause delays on motorways

Icy roads have caused a number of accidents on motorways across Denmark this morning, slowing traffic.

Police in several districts have meanwhile issued warnings to motorists, urging them to take the conditions into account.

The Danish Road Directorate’s traffic report site Trafikinfo currently shows two accidents on the E45 motorway in South Jutland, two on the E20 between Middelfart and Odense and another one on southern Funen on national route 9.

“Drive carefully, remember to keep a distance and set out in good time,” South Jutland Police said in a post on X/Twitter.

Vocabulary: koblingspunkt – biting point (on car clutch)

New knife laws likely after thousands of charges in 2023

Some 3,540 police charges were issued last year for illegal possession of knives in public, the Ministry of Justice said in a press statement.

There has therefore been an increase in the number of such arrests in recent years. The figure for 2018 was 2,470 charges.

Assaults involving knives have also increased according to the ministry.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard will this week send a bill to parliament’s hearing stage, proposing “harder consequences” for carrying knives in public, the minister said in the statement.

Carrying knives in certain institutions like schools or youth clubs will be considered an aggravating offence under the proposed law.

Vocabulary: knivoverfald – stabbing / knife assault

Carlsberg posts $5.9-bn loss after losing Russian unit



Carlsberg yesterday posted a loss of 40.8 billion kroner ($5.9 billion) for 2023 after Moscow seized control of its Russian unit following the company's decision to sell the business and exit the country, news wire AFP writes.

Carlsberg had announced in June that a buyer had been found for Baltika Breweries, which it has owned since 2000, but President Vladimir Putin later signed a decree saying the state was taking over the business.

Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen later said Russia had "stolen our business". Moscow countered that the seizure was legal.

A slew of Western companies have withdrawn their businesses from Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States and European Union have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia.

Russia had been one of Carlsberg's biggest markets, accounting for nine percent of profits in 2021. The decision to exit the country had already pushed the company into a net loss of 1.06 billion kroner in 2022.

Vocabulary: at beslaglage – to seize / confiscate

Denmark rejects American's bid to care for 98-year-old mum

A US citizen who wants to move to Denmark to care for her 98-year-old Danish mother said she is "disappointed, frustrated" and deeply concerned for her frail mother, after her application for family reunification was rejected by immigration authorities.

Kim Klockenteger’s application was turned down because she was not considered by the Danish Immigration Service to have close enough ties to the Nordic country or to her mother, and because authorities consider her mother's care needs to be adequately provided for by public social and health services.

The decision means Kim must spend three months at a time caring for her mother on a tourist visa, before returning home for the next 90 days.

“Every three months, I come back, I can see that she's getting older. And it's normal for her age. She just doesn't want to have strangers come and take care of her when it gets to the point where she really can't do anything for herself,” Kim told us yesterday.

More on that story here.

Vocabulary: slægtskab – kinship