Denmark to teach tech at schools as part of new digital strategy

Some 29 different initiatives relating to digitalisation were presented by the Minister of Digitisation, Marie Bjerre, at a briefing on Thursday.

In addition to school classes on “technological understanding”, they also include guidelines on AI for businesses and the introduction of robots which can be loaned to small and medium sized companies.

“With Denmark’s new digitisation strategy we are investing in a future in which the digital is a normal part of our society. That means there are things we need to know about what digital means for our daily lives,” Bjerre said.

The strategy will cost 740 million kroner in funding until 2027, with a biggest portion, 160 million kroner, to be spent on school education on how to understand digital society.

The exact nature of the lessons is yet to be determined but will be outlined in an upcoming reform for elementary schools (folkeskoler).

The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) expressed concerns that tech understanding will be an elective, rather than obligatory subject at schools.

“It should be an independent subject which students are introduced to early on in their school years and which they are taught continuously,” DI sector director Camilla Ley Valentin said in a written comment.