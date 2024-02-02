Which Danish universities are offering new international study places?

Advertisement

After a political agreement last year promised to create more English-language study places on Master’s degrees at Danish universities, the places have now been distributed between Denmark’s eight universities.

Prospective international postgraduate students will be able to take up the places from this year, the Ministry of Higher Education and Science said in a press statement.

Some 1,100 places in total will be added to the capacity for international students in 2024, with the number to be increased further in the coming years.

Last year’s agreement allows 1,100 extra English-taught places in the years 2024-2028 and 2,500 yearly from 2029.

Priority will be given to areas where there is particularly high demand for graduates from Denmark’s businesses, the ministry said in the statement.

“The new English-language places will also support a broad selection of study programmes across the country, not least outside of the largest cities,” it said.

“There is high demand for skilled international students throughout the country and a small, open economy like Denmark needs the new ideas and thoughts that international students bring with them,” Minister of Higher Education and Research Christins Egelund said in the statement.

Recent Danish governments have sought to restrict or reduce English-taught programmes at Danish higher education, but last year’s political agreement signalled a change in approach from lawmakers amid a longstanding labour shortage across several sectors.

The additional 1,100 English-taught study programmes for 2024 will be distributed across Denmark’s eight universities as follows:

Aalborg University: 180

Aarhus University: 180

Copenhagen Business School: 180

Technical University of Denmark: 93

IT University of Copenhagen: 82

University of Copenhagen: 180

Roskilde University: 25

University of Southern Denmark: 180

The universities, the ministry and business organisations will all be involved in consultations over the courses and areas in which the new places will be available, the ministry said in the statement.