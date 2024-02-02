Americans in Denmark: Tell us how US citizenship-based taxation impacts you

Advertisement

You might have lived outside the US for years, even decades, but that doesn't mean that you escape the clutches of the IRS.

Citizenship-based taxation, coupled with the FATCA money laundering legislation, can have a serious impact on Americans in Denmark, affecting everything from completing tax declarations, the type of investments you can make and even how easy it is to open a bank account.

The Local would like to hear from American readers in Denmark about their experiences with citizenship-based taxation and FATCA and what - if any - problems it creates for you. Plus we'd like to get your advice for other Americans.

Advertisement

Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. (If the pop-up doesn't work, press here).