Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Municipality neglected reports after Nordic Waste inspections

The scandal at soil treatment facility Nordic Waste has taken a further development after newspaper Berlingske reported that the local authority, Randers Municipality, failed to file sufficient reports after inspecting the company’s premises on 17 occasions between 2021 and 2023.

That came after Randers Municipality yesterday gave a press conference on its role in the scandal and published a version of the reports on its website.

It conceded to Berlingske that formalities around the reports had not been properly followed, and that the published versions were generated on Monday based on registered information.

“We can confirm that the reports in the form you see them were made after the event,” it said.

The municipality does have over 17,000 pages of documentation relating to the issue, however. A landslide at Nordic Waste’s facility in December threatens damage to the local environment, and the government is pursuing the company for costs after it declared itself bankrupt.

Vocabulary: forsømt -- neglected

Member of parliament avoids police charges for grooming

Mike Fonseca, a member of parliament formerly with the Moderate party and now an independent, will not face charges under grooming laws after police found no basis to pursue the case, newspaper Ekstra Bladet writes.

Fonseca, 28, was reported to police in November after he admitted having ended a relationship with a 15-year-old, and was subsequently thrown out of his party. He claimed in comments to Danish media that the relationship was “true love”.

Local police in Central and West Zealand have not confirmed a report was filed against Fonseca but confirmed a grooming report had been received, and that the case has now been closed.

A police spokesperson told news wire Ritzau “there is no reasonable suspicion that the law has been broken”.

The legal age of sexual consent in Denmark is 15.

Vocabulary: den seksuelle lavalder – legal age of (sexual) consent

High Court upholds ruling on child in Syrian prison camp

The Østre Landsret high court yesterday upheld an earlier ruling that Denmark is only obliged to evacuate a seven-year-old boy, and not his mother, from the Kurdish-controlled al-Roj prison camp in northeastern Syria.

The boy has Danish citizenship but the mother does not, having had her Danish passport revoked in 2020. Danish authorities are not obliged to evacuate the mother even though repatriating the boy would thereby separate him from his mother, the court found.

Denmark has previously evacuated mothers and children from the camps, which are used to detain former ISIS militants and sympathisers. In some cases, mothers have been arrested on terror laws on arrival in Denmark.

Leonardo DiCaprio to produce remake of hit Danish film

The critically and commercially successful Danish film Another Round from 2020 (Danish title Druk) is to be given a Hollywood remake produced and directed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Chris Rock respectively, US media Deadline reports.

The original film was directed by Thomas Vinterberg and starred Mads Mikkelsen as one of four upper secondary school or gymnasium teachers who experiment with a theory that humans would be happier if their blood alcohol level is always slightly above zero.

It received huge critical praise and won an Oscar in 2021 for Best International Film.

A manuscript has already been written for the American remake, Deadline writes. It will be made by the companies Appian Way and Makeready for the production and distribution company Fifth Season.

The former company has reportedly hired DiCaprio, who has production credits on Inception and Wolf of Wall Street, along with another producer, Jennifer Davisson, for the project.