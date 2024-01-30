Hit Danish film 'Another Round' lined up for DiCaprio-produced remake

Advertisement

Another Round or Druk, a hugely successful recent Danish film starring Mads Mikkelsen, is set for a Hollywood remake with two A-list actors behind the camera, US media Deadline reports.

A manuscript has already been written for an American remake of Another Round, according to the report.

The new film will be made by the companies Appian Way and Makeready for the production and distribution company Fifth Season.

The former company has reportedly hired DiCaprio, who has production credits on Inception and Wolf of Wall Street, along with another producer, Jennifer Davisson, for the project.

The original film was directed by Thomas Vinterberg and starred Mads Mikkelsen as one of four upper secondary school or gymnasium teachers who experiment with a theory that humans would be happier if their blood alcohol level is always slightly above zero.

It received wide-ranging critical praise and won an Oscar in 2021 for Best International Film, as well as a Bafta and several European awards.

Rock has previously directed romantic comedy Top Five and also directed the forthcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. biopic King: A Life.

It is unclear whether the remake of Another Round will retain the English-language title from the original film.

Deadline does not report any detail of potential actors for the film’s various roles.