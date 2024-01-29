Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news of Monday

Advertisement

Record number of animal owners reported to police

Animal protection charity Dyrenes Beskyttelse reported a record 299 animal owners for poor welfare last year, 15 percent more than in 2022, the organisation said in a statement.

Some 5,800 reports were filed with the charity, and 299 of them ended up with police.

The reports related to 1,538 animals and included cases of improper treatment, dumping, illegal import and sale and puppy factories.

Around 1,000 farm animals and 500 pets, half of which were dogs, were involved in the reports.

Vocabulary: hvalp – puppy

Trains cancelled due to collapse of bank

All regional and Intercity Lyn+ trains between Fredericia and Aarhus are cancelled today due to a collapse of the earth bank alongside the line between Børkop and Vejle.

That has resulted in emergency track repairs, operator DSB said on its website.

“A cautious prognosis says that we can operate all trains again after Monday,” DSB said.

The Intercity service will continue to operate and stop at Hedensted, with rail replacement buses between Børkop and Brejning near Vejle.

Vocabulary: dæmningsskred – collapse of earth bank

Local mayor resigns after sexual harassment accusations

The mayor of Zealand town Ringsted, Henrik Hvidesten, has resigned after female colleagues said he had groped them at a national meeting of municipal leaders.

At least two female officials say Hvidesten groped them at the January conference, broadcaster DR reports.

The mayor announced his announcement after the women came forward, with one describing him as “clearly intoxicated” when he “grabbed my thigh that night, in the basement.” That came after another women anonymously told newspaper Ekstra Bladet of a similar incident involving the Hvidesten at the conference.

In a statement reported by DR, Hvidesten said “on Sunday, DR reported another story about an episode in which I should have overstepped someone’s boundaries. Although the last few days have also brought a lot of support and encouraging messages, I must concede that I can no longer ask my political majority to continue to back me as mayor. I will therefore resign as mayor of Ringsted Municipality.”

Vocabulary: at blive taget på låret – to be groped on the thigh

Controversy over use of child actors

In a new DR documentary, a parent has revealed poor working conditions faced by her nine-year-old daughter when filming children’s Christmas TV show Valdes Jul.

The girl’s parents have reported production company Cosmo Film to police after they say their child was forced to work illegally long hours when filming the TV2 show.

DR has published text messages sent by the child’s mother in which she voices concerns over the impact of the working schedule on her daughter, saying she was “really upset”.

A mail from the production company admits the girl had a “bad day and night”.

The controversy has opened up a broader discussion about the use of child actors in the traditional julekalendar shows, which are made each year for broadcast at Christmas.