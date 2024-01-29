'Hang up': Danish police warn against English ‘robot voice’ phone scam

Advertisement

North Jutland Police said on Monday that it had received several reports of scam attempts involving a false emails along with telephone calls which use an apparently generated voice in English.

The “robotic voice” accuses the listener of committing a crime, the police said in a post on social media X.

“Our service centre is receiving an unusual number of calls from people who have been subjected to scam attempts,” the post read.

“These are both false emails and calls from English-speaking ‘robot voices’ that accused the person of illegalities.

“Our advice: hang up the phone. Delete the email,” it said.

Broadcaster TV2 reported it had spoken to a number of individuals who have received the calls and that they do not appear to be limited to North Jutland.

Advertisement

One such witness told TV2 the call appeared to have originated in German city Hamburg, while another said that a woman’s voice with a foreign accent said “this is from the Danish police force”.

The broadcaster also reports that the automated voice claims the listener’s name has been registered in connection with a criminal case and asks them to press “1” if they want to comment prior to court proceedings.

In an email to TV2, the police’s national economic crime unit National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet (NSK) said that the scam was not a new one but that members of the public should be aware its overall goal: to trick them into handing over personal information such as passwords and login details.

“It’s therefor important to stress that the police, banks and public authorities would never, at any time, ask members of the public to hand over personal information, including [bank] card and [digital ID] MitID information, over the phone or by email or SMS,” the police unit stated.