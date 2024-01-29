Denmark announces huge number of new EV charging stations

Advertisement

The number of charging stations increased by 8,100 nationally in 2023, giving a total of 17,400 charging points across the country.

That means the number of charging points for EVs in Denmark was up 88 percent last year, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

Fast and ultra-fast (hurtig og lynladere in Danish) charging options were particularly extended by factors of four and two respectively, the ministry said.

“Flexibility in relation to charging is of particular importance to Danes when they switch to an EV. It’s therefore good news for commuters and other busy Danes that there are so many new fast and ultra-fast chargers,” Minister of Transport Thomas Danielsen said in the statement.

“As the driver of an EV, it will now be even easier to cross the country and make your day run smoothly with the many new charging stations,” he said.

Charger infrastructure increased by as much as 83 percent in the last quarter of 2023 alone, according to the ministry.

The municipalities of Langeland, Høje-Taastrup, Ikast-Brande, Rebild and Glostrup got the most new chargers, while Alberstlund, Roskilde and Langeland have entered the country’s top-20 municipalities in terms of number of stations per 1,000 residents.

“These number show that Danes can securely cross the country in an EV because the number of charging stations is fast increasing all over the country,” the ministry said.

While rural island Fanø has the highest number of chargers per 1,000 residents, the measure is lowest in urban centres Frederiksberg and Copenhagen.