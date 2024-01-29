Can you work on a Danish study permit?

Advertisement

Denmark is an attractive country to study in due to the number of courses offered in English and the fact that students from EU countries aren’t charged tuition at all.

Once you have been accepted by a Danish educational institution such as a university, you can be granted a study permit. This can be for an exchange semester or an entire study programme.

If you’re a citizen of an EU or EEA country, or Switzerland, you do need a Danish study permit but should instead apply for an EU residence document.

Your study permit allows you to live in Denmark and also gives you limited working rights.

You can work for an average of 20 hours per week during the regular study term of September to May, and can work full time in June, July and August.

This remains valid during the extended residence permit that can be granted to apply for a job after completing your studies (the extended permit can be a six-month or three-year permit and can be granted if you took your full study programme in Denmark).

Take care not to exceed the permitted number of hours, as these will be considered illegal work, which in a fine or in the worst case your study permit being retracted.

Unpaid voluntary work such as charity work or festival volunteering do not count towards your permitted hours.

If your programme of study includes a work placement, a permit for this is normally granted as part of the study permit. If a work placement is introduced to your course at a later date and therefore not included in the permit, you must apply to have it added.

A study permit gives you the right to live and study in Denmark during the period of validity of the permit.

It also allows you to travel anywhere within the EU’s Schengen zone and live there for a period up to 3 months within the last 6 months.

Unlike when you are in Denmark, however, you are not permitted to work in another Schengen country on the basis of your Danish study permit.

Longer stays in another country (for example, due to work placements or exchange semesters) require you to apply for a dispensation from the regular study permit rules.

While in Denmark, you have the right to free Danish language lessons under the terms of your study permit.

Further information about applying for the Danish study permit can be found via the Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI).