Denmark to spend 60 million kroner on anti-corruption in Ukraine
Denmark is to give 60 million kroner to Ukraine for anti-corruption work, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on Friday.
Rasmussen announced the new Danish contribution during a visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
“Even before Russia’s illegal invasion, Ukraine was making big steps on the corruption agenda and even while the country is at war they have managed to continue the positive development,” he said.
“But there are still areas that can be improved and it is crucial for Ukraine’s EU dreams that we help them achieve their goals,” he said.
The money will be spent within the EU’s anti-corruption programme, with the EU contributing 70 million kroner and Denmark 60 million kroner.
Rasmussen met on Friday with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in the city of Mykolaiv, where Denmark is heavily involved in rebuilding efforts.
Denmark opened a new embassy office in the city on Friday, in line with a plan announced last year.
During the visit, Rasmussen was forced to take refuge in a bomb shelter after alarms were raised, he said in a Facebook post.
