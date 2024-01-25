How have social media habits changed in Denmark?

Advertisement

Media analysts from national broadcaster DR predict that 2024 could be the year in which the proportion of frequent Danish Facebook users drops under 50 percent.

The broadcaster releases an annual report, “Medieudviklingen”, analysing media consumption habits in the Nordic country.

Last year was not the first year to see Facebook use decline in Denmark. The proportion of daily Facebook users in 2022 was 68 percent, falling to 59 percent daily in 2023.

The age group most likely to use Facebook is 32-46 year-olds, with 70 percent logging on to the platform daily in 2023. For people younger than this, the proportion was less than 50 percent.

The proportion who said they don’t use Facebook at all rose from 14 percent in 2021 to 18 percent in 2023.

Mark Zuckerberg’s platform remains the most popular social media in Denmark, however. In second place is Facebook Messenger, with Instagram third.

Daily use of all social media fell from 83 percent in 2022 to 77 percent last year, the analysis found. That covers the population aged between 15 and 75.

TikTok also saw an overall decline in use in Denmark last year, with both younger and older age groups less frequently on the video-based platform.

The annual report meanwhile concluded that people in Denmark spend over seven hours on average each day consuming media, with streaming and traditional television accounting for 45 percent of this.

On average, 90 minutes is spent watching regular television and 123 minutes on streaming services. That represents a higher level for streaming than the 112 minutes recorded for 2022.

Social media and gaming takes up 18 percent of time spend on media, but that figure rises significantly to 40 percent for the 15-24 age group.

Traditional media forms – radio and newspapers – make up 14 an 9 percent of Danes’ usage respectively, with podcasts and audiobooks on 5 percent.