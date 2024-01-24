Tell us: What are the best ways to save money in Denmark?

Advertisement

Denmark was named as the most expensive European Union country for basic goods and services in 2022, along with Ireland according to Eurostat.

The data from the EU’s statistics agency showed that price levels in Denmark were 40 per cent higher than the EU average.

