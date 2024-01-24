Money Paywall free
Tell us: What are the best ways to save money in Denmark?
We'd like to hear your thoughts on the cost of living in Denmark and your tips for saving money.
Denmark was named as the most expensive European Union country for basic goods and services in 2022, along with Ireland according to Eurostat.
The data from the EU’s statistics agency showed that price levels in Denmark were 40 per cent higher than the EU average.
What do you think of the cost of living in Denmark and do you have any tips to make savings?
Let us know in the survey below (or click this link if the survey isn't showing). We may use your answers in a future article on The Local.
