Tell us: Which bank is the best option for foreigners in Denmark?

Michael Barrett
Published: 22 Jan, 2024 CET.
Tell us: Which bank is the best option for foreigners in Denmark?
If you've just moved to Denmark, or even lived here for a while, what's the best bank for international residents?Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

We’d like to hear your thoughts on the best banks for foreign residents in Denmark.

Setting up a new bank account is one of the many things one must consider when relocating to another country. Different banks can come with their own rules, requirements and hoops to jump through to open an account, whether it's on CPR (personal registration) number, MitID, mortgages or transactions.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: Danish banks’ policies on non-Danish speaking customers

But what are the best, or worst, banks in Denmark for international residents? Let us know in the survey below (or click this link if the survey isn't showing). We may use your answers in a future article on The Local.

 

