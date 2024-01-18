Where will Thursday’s round of snow fall in Denmark?

Advertisement

Snow is currently on the ground in most of the country and more is on the way before the arrival of milder temperatures, which are forecast this weekend.

A new spell of snowy weather is expected to begin from Thursday afternoon, beginning in the northwest of the country before spreading.

After a sunny but cold start to Thursday, an area of heavy snow moving from the Faroe Islands and Norway will reach Jutland, before moving across the rest of Denmark.

That means snow across Jutland on Thursday afternoon starting in the west, according to broadcaster DR’s weather report.

A northwesterly and westerly wind good cause mild snow drifts in coastal areas, according to the report.

Snowflakes will be falling over Funen by this evening.

Advertisement

The snow may also take the form of frozen hail, meaning it falls as tiny ball-like formations that resemble pieces of polystyrene. This type of snow shower is most commonly associated with cold polar air from the North Sea, as will be the case on Thursday.

The snow will fall for a limited time but could do so with enough intensity to leave 5-10 centimetres on the ground in Jutland.

The heaviest weather will be in the western half of Denmark, west of the Great Belt.

By Friday morning, snow will be falling in western and southern parts of Denmark with the potential of icy roads.

READ ALSO: Can you lose your Danish driving licence for not clearing your windscreen?

A separate weather system could give yet more snow in Jutland on Friday afternoon, DR writes.

The low pressure system is likely to mean snow in the northern half of the country but sleet in the southern half, where temperatures will be just above freezing.

Temperatures will increase on Saturday reaching up to 3 degrees Celsius during the day, national meteorological agency DMI forecasts, meaning a weekend thaw is possible. Sunday and Monday will be considerably warmer at 3-8 degrees albeit windy, the agency writes.