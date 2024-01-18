Denmark’s terror threat 'heightened' by Israel-Hamas war and radicalisation risk

Advertisement

In an interview with newspaper Berlingske, Michael Hamann, head of national intelligence service PET’s Centre for Terror Analysis (CTA) said the potential for radicalisation has grown during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We have not seen a situation with such a broad basis for mobilisation and such a great radicalisation potential for many years. The intensity and violent expedition of the current conflict alone has on its own the potential to radicalise,” Hamann told Berlingske.

The heightened terror threat is likely to be a factor in 2024, he said, with Israeli attacks on Gaza ongoing and costing tens of thousands of civilian lives.

Hamann also told the newspaper that Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7th was one of the "most drastic terrorist attacks since 9/11".

The situation is concerning for Denmark, the analyst said, naming radicalisation a number of times during the interview.

READ ALSO: Why has Denmark not raised terror threat level like Sweden?

Advertisement

Another newspaper, Dagbladet Information, reports that CTA concluded in December that young people under the age of 18 were increasing becoming susceptible to radicalisation online.

Hamann said at the time that CTA was taking the issue serious and using resources on it.

He added that “the virtualisation of radicalisation – especially right-wing extremism – has caused us to see new groups in extremist circles which would not previously have been able to join these circles.”

READ ALSO: Danish police link suspected terror plan to Hamas

This new potential for online radicalisation could increase the terror threat against Denmark, he said.

The overall terror threat level in Denmark is, however, unchanged at level four out of five.

Hamann told Berlingske that the intensification of the terror threat after last summer’s Quran burnings, as well as the Israel-Hamas war, remains within level 4.