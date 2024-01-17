Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Danish police warn motorists to stay home due to snow blizzards

Police in East Jutland on Wednesday morning advised motorists against all unnecessary trips due to extremely heavy snow and strong winds.

"It is snowing heavily in several places in the police district. Combined with strong winds, there is heavy snow fall in several places. So we are continuing to advise against all unnecessary driving across the entire police district," East Jutland Police wrote on X.

Police in South East Jutland also advised motorists to take extra precautions due to the snowy weather.

"We are encouraging everyone to drive carefully and according to the conditions. If necessary, leave home in good time and prepare for the fact that it may be slippery and there may be a longer journey time," they wrote on X.

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI)is forecasting snow, sleet and occasional snow storms for Wednesday morning with conditions starting to improve in the afternoon.

Danish vocabulary: snefygning - snow blizzards

Parts of Nye Borgerlige party plan to fight to keep party alive

A group of city councillors, local party chairs, and ordinary members for the far-right Nye Borgerlige (New Right) party are set to meet at a restaurant in Skævinge in northern Zealand in the hope of keeping the party going, with MEP candidate Martin Henriksen tipped to be the new leader.

The party's founder, Pernille Vermund, last week announced that she was dissolving the party, leaving Henriksen, who only defected from the rival Danish People's Party in July last year, high and dry.

The local party chair in Hillerød, Mikael Einspor, told public broadcaster DR that around 75 people would attend the meeting at the Skævinge Kro restaurant, with Henriksen also in attendance.

For Nye Borgerlige to be dissolved, the party must hold two extraordinary general meetings, at which two thirds of those entitled to vote must vote to dissolve the party.

Danish vocabulary: stemmeberettigede - entitled to vote

Denmark's Carlsberg buys stake in popular craft beer brand Mikkeller

Danish brewery Mikkeller, which is known for its craft beers and distinctive bars, is to be backed by a giant of the brewing industry.

An agreement has been reached for Carlsberg to buy a 20 percent stake in Mikkeller, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The partnership will allow Mikkeller's beer to reach far more customers than it does currently, the craft beer specialist said in the statement.

Founded in 2006 by former maths teacher Mikkel Bjergsø, the Mikkeller brand has become a highly recognisable and valuable one in Denmark with distinctive packaging, scores of trendy looking bars in Copenhagen and other Danish cities, and a strong international profile.

Danish vocabulary: et specialbryggeri - a craft brewery

Denmark ends adoptions from abroad as government sanctions bureau

Denmark’s only international adoption bureau, Danish International Adoption (DIA), is to close, effectively ending adoption from abroad to the Nordic country.

DIA’s board made the decision to cease operations after being hit by a string of sanctions by the public regulator Ankestyrelsen and the Ministry of Social Affairs, it said in a press statement.

Because DIA is the only Danish mediation organisation for international adoptions, Danish nationals or residents who want to adopt a child from abroad must do so through DIA.

The bureau is an independent NGO accredited by the Ministry of Social Affairs and regulated through a series of accreditation clauses between DIA and Ankestyrelsen.

Its decision to cease operations will effectively end international adoption to Denmark.

“This was a heavy decision to take for DIA’s board, but we see no alternative,” vice-chair of the board at DIA, Anne Friis, said in the statement.

“International adoption can no longer be operated by an NGO like us under the current conditions in Denmark,” she said.

Danish vocabulary: de aktuelle vilkår - the current conditions