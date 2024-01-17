MAP: Here’s where you can see Denmark’s king and queen in Aarhus this weekend

Advertisement

People in Aarhus have a good chance of spotting the new regent pair on Sunday if they are able to find a spot along the route taken by the king and queen’s carriage on the way to Aarhus Cathedral.

King Frederik and Queen Mary will drive from Marselisborg Palace in the southern part of Aarhus along a 3.6-kilometre route to the cathedral. They are expected to set out at around 1:30pm, with the cathedral service starting at 2pm.

Their carriage will pass along Kongevejen next to the Kongelunden park, then turn left towards town once it nears the Tangkrogen area by the seafront.

It then passes through the Frederiksbjerg area and past the central Bruuns Galleri shopping mall before proceeding along the shopping streets of Ryesgade and Søndergade before arriving at Bispetorvet in front of the cathedral.

Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary are visiting Aarhus on Sunday to attend a ‘celebratory service’ at the city’s cathedral, and will be driven through town by carriage.

The event and carriage journey, held in celebration of King Frederik’s accession to the throne last weekend, have been announced by the Danish palace in a statement.

“There will be a lot of options along the route and the big squares in Aarhus for the city’s residents and guests to spectate, and I can only encourage everyone to take their children or neighbour by the arm and join in,” Aarhus city mayor Jacob Bundsgaard said in a statement.

Advertisement

Queen Margrethe and Princess Benedikte will also travel along the route to attend the event. The royal family members will return to Marselisborg Palace along the same route.

The royal celebrations in Aarhus are likely to mean some disruption for motorists with several central roads closed on Sunday. Some bus routes will be diverted as a result of this.

There will be a heavy police presence with both uniformed and plain clothes officers in the city on the day, senior officer with East Jutland Police Anders Uhrskov told broadcaster DR.