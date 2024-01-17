Police warn motorists to stay home as blizzards sweep Denmark

Advertisement

The Danish Roads Directorate on Wednesday morning recommended that people across the country should, if possible, work from home, to lessen the risk of trafffic accidents and delays.

"If you can take a day working from home or postpone your appointments, it would be a really good idea to do so," Kenneth Jensen, a duty officer for the directorate, told the broadcaster TV2. "This morning the snowy weather has really taken off. We are seeing the biggest challenges in the Triangle area [between Vejle, Kolding and Fredericia]."

The East Jutland Police has also advised motorists against any unnecessary trips.

"It is snowing heavily in several places in the police district. Combined with strong winds, there is heavy snow fall in several places. So we are continuing to advise against all unnecessary driving across the entire police district," the district wrote on X.

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) is forecasting snow, sleet and occasional snow blizzards for Wednesday morning, with conditions starting to improve in the afternoon.

At 8.30am, the Little Belt bridge was closed in a westerly direction between Middelfart and Fredericia due to serveral broken-down vehicles. It was expected to open later in morning. The operators on the Great Belt bridge have meanwhile banned all trailers under 2.5 tons due to the strong winds.

The snow caused at least three accidents, with the roads directorate reporting the right lane blocked on the E45 between Aarhus and Horsens after an accident involving a truck, an accident on Route 28 between Vejle and Grindsted, and an accident on the E20 between Middelfart and Odense.

Denmark's rail track operator Banedanmark told TV2 that there would be reduced train traffic in northern Jutland, with departures reduced to just one an hour on serveral stretches. Arriva would, it said, only be running rains once an hour between Aarhus, Viborg and Struer.