Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Melting snow in Aarhus ‘will not cause flooding’

Large amounts of snow are now thawing in Aarhus, but the high quantities beginning to run off as water will not result in major flooding, the Aarhus Municipality has reassured.

The Aarhus area has previously suffered flooding as a result of heavy rain, but the slower pace of the thawing snow is unlikely to cause the same problem even if quantities are comparable, broadcaster DR reports.

That is partly because temperatures at night are still under zero, thereby slowing the rate of the thaw.

“There might be local flooding at garden allotments [Danish: kolonihaver, ed.] and so on, but we don’t expect large flooding overall,” Simon Grünfeld of the municipal infrastructure department told DR.

Vocabulary: oversvømmelse – flood

Zealand police use capitals to warn against walking on ice

People in the Central and West Zealand Police district have been warned in no uncertain terms not to walk on the icy surfaces of lakes and streams as the thaw makes them unsafe.

ISEN ER IKKE SIKKER (“THE ICE IS NOT SAFE”) reads an unambiguous tweet from the police department on social media X.

“We know it’s fun, but you’re risking your life if you venture on to the ice,” it continues.

Police also urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers associated with walking on frozen waterways.

Vocabulary: at bevæge sig ud – to venture out

House sales were up in 2023 but are still lagging behind Covid era

Some 77,654 homes were sold in Denmark last year, new figures from real estate media Boligsiden show.

That number is 5 percent higher than in 2022, but well below the Covid-19 skewed years of 2020 and 2021, each of which saw over 100,000 homes sold.

“2023 started after what was, to say the least, a rough six months in 2022,” Boligsiden’s economist and head of communication Birgit Daetz told news wire Ritzau.

“For this reason, there weren’t many positive forecasts for the housing market’s prospects in 2023 at the start of the year. But the year managed to end with an excellent sales result considering its starting position,” she added.

Vocabulary: i kølvandet på – in the wake of / following on from

Tourists ‘will spend millions’ in Copenhagen this weekend

Visitors to Copenhagen for the occasion of the abdication and succession this weekend are likely to boost the city’s tourism industry to the tune of millions, according to the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv).

Transport operators have reported huge interest in tickets from Jutland to Copenhagen, while hotels say their bookings are way up.

That could mean as much as 25 million kroner of additional revenue will be generated for businesses in the city, according to the business association.

Tourists in Copenhagen for the royal succession will primarily be Danish, it also expects.

Vocabulary: meromsætning – additional revenue