More than 6,000 people in Danish town told to boil tap water

Residents in Fredericia should boil their tap water before using it until at least Monday January 15th, regional utilities operator Trefor said in a press statement.

Routine testing detected elevated levels of bacteria at the Kaltofte water tower, leading the Fredericia Municipality to recommend people in the affected area to boil water prior to drinking it or using it to prepare food.

A test on Wednesday showed that bacteria levels are still over acceptable limits, meaning the recommendation stays in place.

“We have reviewed the water tower without finding a clear cause of the problem so for now we must unfortunately continue to recommend boiling the water,” said the head of water supply with Trefor, Lars Skjerning.

“We know this of great inconvenience for many people and will do all we can to normalise the situation as soon as possible,” he said.

The decision to extend the recommendation was made by Fredericia Municipality and the national Danish Patient Safety Authority.

The advice applies to private homes and business within the city’s former ramparts, covering the area from Kongens Port to Danmarks Port.

Around 6,200 homes, businesses and public institutions are located withing the affected area.

The advisory will be in place until Monday January 15th, when Trefor will issue an update.