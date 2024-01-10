Influenza and Covid cases in Denmark both decline

Advertisement

The national infectious disease agency, State Serum Institute (SSI), said it welcome the apparent shift in the infection trends after a winter in which a wave of respiratory infections hit the country.

“The overall picture indicates that most diseases are declining, and you can also tell this in the community right now,” medical consultant and head of department at SSI, Bolette Søborg, told newspaper BT.

Although respiratory diseases now appear to be in retreat, the trend could yet be reversed before winter is over.

Influenza in particular can see a resurgence once the population has returned to schools and workplaces after the Christmas holidays, according to SSI.

Advertisement

The infectious disease agency issues new weekly figures for respiratory disease incidence each Wednesday.

In addition to Covid-19 and influenza incidence, SSI also monitors atypical pneumonia (mycoplasma), whooping cough and RS virus.

Prior to Christmas, SSI named each of the five types of respiratory infection as contributing to a wave of illnesses across Denmark which was not expected to subside until after the holiday season.

Last week, the agency said that the illnesses all now appeared to be in decline with the exception of influenza.