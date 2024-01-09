British and Swedish royal families will not attend Danish succession

Advertisement

Both Buckingham Palace and the Swedish palace have confirmed to Danish news wire Ritzau that their respective royal families will not be in attendance as Queen Margrethe abdicates and Crown Prince Frederik becomes king at the end of this week.

While Sunday’s programme has now been published by the palace in Copenhagen, no details of any guest list were included.

Norway’s royal family referred to Danish palace, which has told press it has no comment on whether other European royal families will be present.

READ ALSO: What will happen and where as Denmark changes monarch on January 14th

Although the British and Swedish royal families will not be present when the Danish throne changes hands, there is plenty to suggest the occasion will be heavily attended by the Danish public.

Advertisement

Ferry operator Molslinjen reports an increase of 25 percent in bookings on crossings between Jutland and Zealand ahead of the succession in the capital on Sunday.

Rail tickets connecting Copenhagen with other parts of the country are also in demand in the days leading up to the abdication, according to national rail company DSB.