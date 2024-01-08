What can be expected from Denmark’s weather this week?

Advertisement

Motorists should take particular caution throughout this week, given the likelihood of ice on the roads.

“It will be a nice day on Monday with sun for a lot of people. On the other hand, it will be cold,” Henning Gisselø, meteorologist with national agency DMI, told news wire Ritzau.

Temperatures could drop as low as 15 degrees below zero in some locations during the day.

Warmer days later this week could meanwhile see partial thawing of the ice.

“The higher temperatures will mean that some of the snow will begin to melt. Not large amounts, but the problem may be that the thawed water will refreeze into ice during the night, and this could cause slippery roads in some places,” Gisselø said.

“So it’s still necessary to be cautious when venturing out in the traffic,” he said.

Looking a little further ahead, a temporary change in weather can be expected as we approach next weekend, according to the meteorologist.

“We will get some warmer air in from the west and the wind will start to blow. On Friday and Saturday it looks like a lot of the snow that has fallen will begin to really thaw,” he said.

Monday’s temperatures were forecast to remain below zero around the clock, apart from “right out on the edge of the beaches” where there is a possibility of 0 degrees Celsius being reached, he added.

“It will otherwise be freezing everywhere,” he said.

“It will be a cold night again [on Monday], and we will get down to two-digit negative temperatures in several places. But it will also start getting a little milder,” he said.