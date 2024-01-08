Copenhagen Police announce Christiania cannabis trade clampdown

Advertisement

A so-called “targeted intensified punishment zone” (målrettet skærpet strafzone) will be put in place in and around Christiania, Copenhagen Police said in a statement on Monday.

The decision means that conviction for offences such as buying or selling illegal narcotics within the zone can be met with harsher punishments under criminal law.

“We see the intensified punishment zone as an effective method in fighting open and systematic cannabis trade in places such as Pusher Street [in Christiania, ed.],” Copenhagen Police senior officer Anne Tønnes said in the statement.

“We will be going after both buyers and sellers and they can look forward to much harsher punishments if they are caught with illegal drugs,” she said.

A new law, which was announced last year and came into effect on January 1st gives the police the power to introduce the measure.

“The law allows the police to nominate targeted intensified punishment zones if there is clear and systematic trade of intoxicating narcotics, and this significantly causes insecurity for people who live or travel in the area,” the police statement read.

The zone comes into effect on Wednesday January 10th at noon for an initial six months, expiring on July 10th.