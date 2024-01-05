LATEST: Update on Danish roads as icy conditions slow traffic

Advertisement

Sub-zero temperatures overnight on Thursday have left roads icy, and large amounts of snow still stuck on roads, preventing motorists from making progress.

“We are still feeling the aftereffects of the snow that has fallen in the last few days and is still inconveniencing traffic in several places,” Jakob Riis-Petersen of the Danish Road Directorate’s traffic centre told news wire Ritzau.

East Jutland remains the worst-affected part of the country. Long tailbacks were reported on the E45 motorway between Vejle and Aarhus on Friday morning due to a stranded lorry, which has since been removed. Traffic was later reported to be moving but severely delayed.

In an update posted on social media X this morning, East Jutland Police said its advisory against all unnecessary travel in the region remained in place.

“We are warning of very icy roads in the entire police district and still advice against all non-essential journeys. Authorities are still working to clear and salt the roads,” police said.

“If you need to drive, do it in good time and keep a distance,” they added.

The Southeast Jutland police district has meanwhile lifted a similar warning against non-essential driving, but continues to urge caution.

“We are seeing heavy traffic between Vejle and Horsens [southeast Jutland, ed.] where a number of lorries have had difficulties getting over small hills. But the traffic is also affected between Aarhus and Hadsten,” Riis-Petersen said.

The E47 motorway on southern islands Lolland and Falster was closed on Friday morning between Maribo and the port town of Rødby, due to flooding which subsequently turned into ice.

Even on roads which have been cleared, drivers should proceed with caution according to Riis-Petersen.

“There are black roads in large parts of the country, but you could enter an area where there is ice which is difficult to see,” he said.

The Roads Directorate advises motorists to check the condition of roads ahead of their planned journey using the trafikinfo.dk information site.

“And it is also important to be prepared in case you end up in a queue. Pack the car with something to eat, something to drink and some blankets,” Riis-Petersen said.

Temperatures are between 1 and 10 degrees below zero on Friday, with wind making it feel even colder.