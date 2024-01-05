'Ice days': Denmark set for biting cold this weekend

Advertisement

Forecasts for this weekend’s weather from national meteorological agency DMI show temperatures plunging, particularly during Saturday night when more than 10 degrees under freezing is forecast in several areas.

“In the coming days, ice-cold polar air will push down over Denmark from the north,” the agency states.

That will bring “widespread day frosts and night temperatures which will drop down to two-digit minus degrees [Celsius] in several places,” it said.

A repeat of heavy snowfall is not forecast, with the weather staying mostly dry during the cold snap.

Temperatures below zero for 24 hours straight – a so-called isdøgn or “ice day” – are likely.

On Saturday, mostly clear weather will see temperatures range between 0 and -8 degrees Celsius during the day, depending on location in Denmark. Eastern parts of the country near the Baltic Sea will have the mildest conditions, while central and eastern parts of Jutland along with northern Zealand are forecast to get the coldest temperatures.

The clear weather will continue during the night on Saturday with temperatures between 2 and 10 degrees below zero, with that dropping as low as -17 degrees locally.

That pattern is likely to be repeated on Sunday, with -8 degrees the lowest temperature forecast during the day. Baltic Sea island Bornholm could see some snow but the rest of the country will be largely dry.

This weekend’s weather is likely to elicit shivers but will be some way from the record for the coldest recorded night in Denmark.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Denmark was in northern region Thy in January 1982, where minus 31.2 degrees Celsius was registered, according to broadcaster DR.

The thermometer dropped to -20.7 degrees as recently as February 2021.

Warmer and more humid air from the middle of next week could see the ice begin to thaw along with fog, DMI adds.