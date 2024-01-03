Danish neighbourhood watches keep Christmas burglaries in check

Advertisement

Just 660 burglaries were reported between December 19th 2023 and January 1st 2024, more or less level with the 559 recorded the previous year.

This is a historically low level, with 1,343 burglaries reported over Christmas as recently as 2019, with the Nabohjælp app, a joint venture between the Crime Prevention Council and TrygFonden perhaps playing a role.

"There are many indications that the Danes have become very good at helping their neighbors during the holidays and also tricking burglars into thinking that someone is home in the many houses that have been empty during the Christmas holidays," Julie Kofoed, communications consultant for Nabohjælp, said in a press release.

"Nabohjælp is about cooperation between neighbours, so that you make sure that each other's homes are always kept an eye on."

The app, which was launched by the Crime Prevention Council, together with the insurance company TrygFonden, has been downloaded by 270,000 people in Denmark, and its spin-off Nabovenner, or "neighbour friends", numbers as many as 1,000 volunteers, who run networks of Nabohjælpere, or "neighbourhood helpers" in their areas.

Advertisement

"Neighbor friends are enthusiasts who promote neighborly assistance where they live," Kofoed said. "We are convinced that Neighbor Friends play a decisive role in getting the neighborhood helpers activated, around the whole of Denmark and especially in the areas plagued by burglaries."