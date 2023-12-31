Denmark’s Queen Margrethe announces abdication in New Year speech

Advertisement

“I will leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik,” the queen said during her traditional speech, broadcast to the nation at 6pm on New Year’s Eve.

The historic announcement means Queen Margrethe will step down after 52 years as head of state for Denmark.

The 83-year-old monarch underwent major back surgery earlier in 2023. This gave cause to consider whether the time had come to leave the responsibility of being monarch to the next generation, she said in an emotional final New Year's speech.

"The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation," she said.

The role of the monarch in Denmark is largely ceremonial. Formal power lies with the country's parliament, and the monarchy represents the country with traditional duties ranging from state visits to national day celebrations.