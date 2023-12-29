What's open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Denmark?

Advertisement

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Denmark are - as is the case elsewhere - usually days of celebration and gathering of loved ones. Still, staying informed about what's open will help you avoid surprises if you need to do any last-minute shopping.

Remember that legal regulations dictate which businesses must shut down and which are permitted to remain open over the holidays.

In Denmark, stores' annual revenue determines their operating hours. Generally, all stores in Denmark must close on the big Christmas and New Year's holidays, although supermarkets with an annual turnover below 41.4 million kroner are granted permission to keep their doors open.

Consequently, many (though not all) of the smaller and mid-sized grocery stores allow for holiday shopping on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Advertisement

New Year's Eve (Nytårsaften)

Restaurants and bars

Many restaurants and bars in Denmark remain open on New Year's Eve. However, to secure your spot - especially for evening programs - it's a good idea to make reservations well in advance, as most popular spots will likely fill up pretty early on. Check with your chosen venue for their specific opening hours, as a number of restaurants and bars will adjust their hours on December 31st.

Fireworks shops

Fireworks are an integral part of Danish New Year's Eve celebrations, and you'll find various fireworks shops open in the days leading up to the holiday.

However, note that the use of fireworks is restricted to specific hours on New Year's Eve, and safety regulations must be followed.

The Local has a detailed guide on the fireworks-related safety rules in Denmark that you can check out in case of any doubts.

Advertisement

Public transport

Public transportation services in Denmark usually operate on a reduced schedule on New Year's Eve, so make sure to check out the specific schedules in your area and plan your travel accordingly.

In some cities, free transportation is provided to ensure everyone can safely return home.

If you plan to use the S-Tog (S-Train) for your New Year's Eve transportation in Copenhagen, note the changes to their usual timetables.

On December 31st, special timetables are in place to accommodate both afternoon and nighttime travel plans. Lines A, B, and C run every 20 minutes, while line F operates every 10 minutes.

Between 12.30pm and 6pm, all lines run more frequently. During the night of New Year's Eve, you'll be able to catch the S-Train every 20 minutes. However, line F runs every half hour throughout the night.

Several large Danish cities also offer night buses to ensure people get home safely after the New Year's festivities.

In Aarhus, night buses run year-round, and in Randers, Christmas night buses begin running from November 17th. You can access all the timetables for night bus services or plan your journey using Rejseplanen.

Advertisement

Supermarkets and stores

Most supermarkets and convenience stores in Denmark will be open on New Year's Eve, albeit with reduced hours.

Dagli'Brugsen: 7am-9pm or 8am-10pm

SuperBrugsen: 7am-9pm or 8am-10pm

Irma: 8am-3pm

Netto: 8am-3/5pm

Føtex: 8am-3pm

Bilka: 8am-3pm

To ensure a hassle-free experience, it's a good idea to proactively stock up on supplies and party essentials.

Additionally, if you are curious about specific store hours, you can typically find them on the store websites through their store locators (we've included the links in the names of the stores). That's usually a smart move, as many stores have different opening hours.

Advertisement

New Year's Day (Nytårsdag)

Restaurants and bars

Many restaurants in Denmark will remain closed on New Year's Day, especially during the daytime. Some may open for special brunch or lunch services, but they will be the exception to the rule.

Public transport

Public transportation services may operate on a Sunday or holiday schedule on New Year's Day. To avoid any delays or inconveniences, make sure to check the schedule and plan your travel accordingly.

In Copenhagen, the S-Train schedule returns to normal daytime operations on New Year's Day.

Lines A, B, and C run every 20 minutes, and Line F maintains a 10-minute frequency. However, it's important to remember that the S-Trains do not operate at night on New Year's Day.

Advertisement

Supermarkets and stores

Supermarkets and convenience stores typically have limited hours or may be closed on New Year's Day.

To ensure you have essential items on hand, consider stocking up before the holiday or verifying the opening times of local stores.

Dagli'Brugsen: 7am-9pm or 8am-10pm

SuperBrugsen: 7am-9pm or 8am-10pm

Irma: 10am-10pm

Netto: 10am-10pm

Føtex: Closed

Bilka: Closed

As is the case on New Year's Eve, make sure to use store locators (found on the store websites) to check the opening hours of the individual store you want to visit before making the trip, as many stores have different opening hours.