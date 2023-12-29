Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Celebrating New Year's in warm climates

As the year draws to a close, a trend has emerged: more people are opting to leave Denmark to ring in the New Year under warmer skies.

Recent reports from several travel agencies in Denmark indicate a substantial increase in the number of people choosing to celebrate the New Year abroad, particularly in warmer destinations.

Bravo Tours, a travel company, reported a 20 percent surge in New Year travel bookings compared to last year. Peder Hornshøj, the CEO of Bravo Tours, told DR that the New Year has become a peak travel season, with this year poised to set new records.

Spies, Denmark's largest travel agency, reported a 10 percent increase in bookings for trips over Christmas and New Year, with many preferring long-haul destinations. The Canary Islands, particularly Gran Canaria and Tenerife, top the list of preferred destinations, alongside an upsurge in travel to Asia, with Thailand being a notable favourite.

Fireworks incident in Grimstrup

An illegal fireworks display led to the hospitalisation of two people in Grimstrup, a small town in southwest Jutland.

The incident involved three young men who ignited a large quantity of illegal fireworks. Unfortunately, the situation got out of hand, resulting in two of them requiring urgent medical attention.

According to the police, both are now out of danger.

In light of this event, the police have issued a warning to the public via X/Twitter, urging people to use only legal and safe fireworks.

Advertisement

Windy and rainy forecast for New Year's Eve

This New Year's Eve, while mild in temperature, will require some warm and waterproof clothes due to the expected windy and wet conditions in Denmark.

The forecast is dominated by low-pressure systems. A significant low pressure area between Scotland and southwest Norway is already influencing the weather, having caused storms and traffic issues in the UK. This low pressure system is set to persist in the region.

A warm sweater and rain gear are advisable for those planning to venture outdoors on New Year's Eve.

Temperatures are predicted to hover around 5 degrees Celsius, but the brisk winds are likely to diminish any sense of warmth.

Advertisement

Denmark to test 34-metre-long trucks on Aarhus-Høje Taastrup motorway

Starting in the new year, motorists on the Aarhus to Høje Taastrup motorway in Denmark might encounter an unusual sight: trucks stretching up to 34 metres in length.

This change comes as part of a five-year trial allowing hauliers to operate double-trailer truck trains on this specific stretch of road.

Traditionally capped at 25 meters, these extended trucks will now feature an additional carriage attached to the rear, significantly increasing their length.