What changes about life in Denmark in January 2024

Time off work and school

January 1st, which marks New Year's Day, falls on a weekday this year, providing people with an official day off to celebrate and relax.

This is a welcome change from the previous year when several major festive days fell on weekends.

New Year's banquet and state receptions

On January 1st, 2024, a New Year's banquet and reception will be held at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg, the official residence of the Danish royal family located in Copenhagen. The event will be attended by government officials, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, and the Royal Court.

Another New Year's reception will take place on January 3rd for the justices of the Supreme Court of Denmark and several groups. This event will also take place at Christian VII's Palace.

Subsequently, another levee will be held for the diplomatic corps at Christiansborg Palace on the same day. On January 4th, officers from the Defence and the Danish Emergency Management Agency will also gather for a reception. Representatives of major national organisations and royalty (including Queen Margrethe II of Denmark) will also attend this event.

Changes to Danish property tax rules

Starting January 1st, 2024, Denmark will implement new property tax regulations, ushering in significant changes for homeowners nationwide.

These changes are expected to lead to lower property tax rates for most homeowners, benefiting four out of every five.

However, subsidies will be provided to mitigate potential higher tax rates for existing homeowners to ensure that the new property tax rules do not impose additional financial burdens.

On the other hand, future homeowners could face a different property tax bill once the new rules have taken effect, compared to if they had purchased their home before 2024.

In 2024, Denmark will witness rail ticket price increases of up to 13 percent, with most regions facing higher costs. Photo by: Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix

Rail fares set to increase

January 2024 also marks the start of an adjustment in rail ticket prices across Denmark.

Rail fares are set to increase by up to 13 percent, with most regions experiencing higher ticket costs.

The extent of these changes varies depending on the region and the ticket type, averaging around a 10 percent increase.

These price adjustments come as a response to a backlog of costs from 2022 and 2023, as stated by the national rail operator, DSB.

Check your preliminary tax return

In January, taxpayers are usually advised to review their preliminary tax return or forskudsopgørelser for the forthcoming year.

These preliminary tax returns, published in November 2023, carry over information from the previous tax year and use the most recent tax return data.

As tax years in Denmark follow calendar years, updating your preliminary tax return in the new year ensures accurate tax payments from the start.

The Danish tax authority, Skat, advises taxpayers to update their preliminary returns if their personal circumstances have changed, such as employment, salary changes, and mortgage arrangements.

Plastic Rejsekort to be phased out

The plastic Rejsekort will gradually make way for a new mobile app, changing how passengers pay for their journeys.

Passengers using Danish buses, trains, and metros will have the option to transition from their physical Rejsekort to a digital counterpart.

While the rollout of the mobile app will initially provide passengers with a choice between the digital version and the traditional physical card, the gradual phase-out of the physical Rejsekort is on the horizon.