Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Seizures of illegal fireworks

With New Year's Eve just around the corner, the desire to ring in 2024 in Denmark with a bang is increasing by the hour.

The amount of recently seized illegal fireworks has surged dramatically, sounding an alarm for public safety, as DR reports.

Since December 15th, when legal fireworks became available to purchase, a huge number of people have sought out illegal alternatives.

This year, the Danish Customs Agency has reported unprecedented illegal fireworks seizures.

From January 1st to December 19th, 2023, 2.2 tonnes of illegal fireworks have been intercepted and detained by the Danish customs authorities.

Covid-19 infection rate in Denmark 'may have peaked'

The Covid-19 infection rate in Denmark has stopped rising in the past week, according to the latest report from Denmark's state infectious diseases agency SSI.

Bolette Søborg, a senior physician at the SSI, said that while there may still be a significant number of infections in the weeks to come, the plateauing of infection rates, as indicated by wastewater analysis, raises the possibility that Denmark may be approaching the peak in the Covid-19 infection curve.

These figures come from data collected in the the week preceding Christmas, so do not include the potential impact of the holiday season on infection rates.

Aalborg University Hospital drops vegan menu amid budget constraints

Austerity measures have led to significant changes at Aalborg University Hospital, where they have been tasked with finding substantial cost savings in 2024.

Among these measures is the discontinuation of the purely plant-based diet option for patients.

Economic considerations and concerns for patients' nutritional needs have prompted this decision, according to Eddi Hvid, head of Meals and Nutrition at Aalborg University Hospital.

The Danish Vegetarian Association has expressed outrage over the removal of the vegan menu and suggested that legal action may be pursued.

Rune-Christoffer Dragsdahl, the DVA's general secretary, said, "We absolutely cannot stand idly by as this completely insane decision is made. We can imagine scenarios where patients are forced to live on mashed potatoes because there are no other alternatives."

Massive cleanup underway along North Jutland beaches

A significant cleanup operation is in progress along the coastlines of North Jutland as authorities grapple with the aftermath of a container spill in the Skagerrak strait on December 22nd.

The spill, resulting from a Maersk ship losing over 40 containers, has led to the appearance of various items on the shores.

Beach warden Thomas Duurloo described the task at hand as immense, spanning a vast coastal area from west of Bulbjerg to Nørre Lyngby. Cleanup efforts are expected to continue for several days.

Local municipalities and volunteers have also joined forces to remove items. While it's estimated that the visible debris will be cleared from the beaches in a matter of days, there remains uncertainty about what the future holds.

So far, only four containers have washed ashore, leaving the fate of the remaining containers unknown. Some may still be adrift at sea, posing potential hazards.