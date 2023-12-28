How to dispose of Christmas trees in Denmark

Advertisement

Regardless of the tree variety you've chosen for your holiday home decor, most Christmas trees begin to shed their needles around New Year's. That is unless, you have opted for the plastic variety.

In Denmark, several municipalities offer convenient options for tree collection and recycling, ensuring that your tree is put to good use even after the holidays.

Tree collection options

Some municipalities in Denmark provide residents with the option of collecting used Christmas trees directly from their addresses.

Notably, in the Copenhagen Municipality, Christmas trees are collected and then recycled into compost, contributing to a greener environment.



However, there are specific requirements you should be aware of to ensure a hassle-free collection.

When you submit your Christmas tree for collection, make sure it is free of any tree stands (feet) and decorations. These should be removed to simplify the recycling process.

Furthermore, in most places, whether you're a resident or a waste manager in a block of flats, it is your responsibility to contact the municipality to arrange for Christmas tree collection.

Advertisement

Different rules for apartments and houses

If you live in an apartment, note that the collection process may differ from that in a house.

In Copenhagen Municipality, collected Christmas trees should not exceed 120 centimetres in height. If your tree is taller, it will need to be cut down to meet the collection requirements.

For those in apartment buildings in Copenhagen, you can request tree collection through Nem Affaldsservice. Be sure to check the deadline for collection requests, which may vary.

House residents in Copenhagen Municipality can look up the fixed collection date on Nemaffaldsservice.kk.dk.

Remember to place your Christmas tree on the pavement for pickup.

Advertisement

Other municipalities

The rules and procedures for Christmas tree disposal may vary depending on where you live.

In Ballerup Municipality, you can visit their website to access information regarding the schedule for Christmas tree collection.

Hvidovre Municipality's website also provides comprehensive details about Christmas tree recycling options - they also offer collection services.

In Allerød Municipality, people who live in a house are responsible for delivering their Christmas tree to the designated recycling site. Residents of a block of flats have the option to request tree collection services before the specified deadline (January 4th, 2024).

Residents of Køge Municipality can place their Christmas tree out with general waste in January. It's important to remember to remove the base and decorations from the tree since it will be recycled.

In Aarhus, there are a number of places where you can drop off your Christmas tree.

For specific rules and collection schedules in your municipality, contact your local authorities.

Advertisement

Safety precautions

When disposing of your Christmas tree, several options are available – from recycling and using it, or parts of it, in your garden to donating it to a zoo.

However, one method is strongly discouraged: burning the tree in your fireplace.

Depending on the species used, Christmas trees may have needles covered with highly flammable wax and filled with carbon dioxide.

Attempting to burn wood and pine from these trees in your fireplace can release intense heat and flames, potentially leading to chimney fires or even fires within your home.

Furthermore, burning parts of the tree can emit unsafe gases, posing a danger to your health.