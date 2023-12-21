Danish firm to build huge wind farm off UK
Danish renewable energy firm Ørsted said on Wednesday that it would build the world's single largest offshore wind farm off
Britain's eastern coast.
The company said it had made a final investment decision to build the Hornsea 3 project, which will have a 2.9-gigawatt capacity to power more than 3.3 million UK homes.
The wind farm is expected to be completed around the end of 2027, creating up to 5,000 jobs during the construction phase.
It will add 1,200 permanent positions, "both directly and in the supply chain in the long operational phase," the company said.
It will be Ørsted's third gigawatt project in the Hornsea area, which are operated out of Grimsby.
"Offshore wind is an extremely competitive global market, so we also welcome the attractive policy regime in the UK which has helped secure this investment," Ørsted chief executive Mads Nipper said in a statement.
