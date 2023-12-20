Denmark strikes new record for most rain in a year
Denmark on Wednesday struck a new record for the total annual precitipation, meteorologists said, noting that further increases in annual rain and snowfall could be expected in future years as a result of climate change.
The annual tally of snow and rainfall as of Wednesday was over 907 millimeters (35.7 inches), national meteorological institute DMI said with over a week left in the year.
The previous record since measurements started in 1874 was 905mm, a level reached in 1999 and 2019.
On average, the Scandinavian country sees around 760mm of precipitation annually, but this could increase.
"The warming from anthropogenic climate change gradually also leads to increased precipitation in Denmark," Rasmus Anker Pedersen, a climate scientist at DMI, told AFP.
According to Pedersen, by the end of the century, annual precipitation is expected to increase by seven percent.
"The change is not uniform over the year -- we do not expect a substantial change in the summer precipitation amounts, while the winter precipitation will increase by 12 percent.
