Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Denmark, Sweden to donate more armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Denmark will contribute financially to Sweden's donation to Ukraine of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles as well as the

production of new vehicles for Kyiv's fight against Russia, for a total of 1.8 billion Danish kroner ($264 million), it said on Monday.

"The government, together with the Swedish government, has decided to co-finance the donation already underway (of 50 CV90 vehicles) as well as the production of new CV90 infantry fighting vehicles," the Danish defence ministry said in a statement.

The contribution also includes spare parts, ammunition and a multiyear maintenance deal.

Last week, the Danish government proposed a new military aid package to Ukraine worth almost one billion euros ($1.1 billion), a day after a meeting between Nordic leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo.

Before these latest donations, Denmark had provided military aid to Ukraine worth around 20.5 billion kroner and civilian aid of 2.8 billion kroner.

Danish vocabulary: infanterikampkøretøjer - infantry fighting vehicles

Denmark's government agrees student grant reforms with opposition parties

Denmark's government has ageed a new student grant reform with three opposition parties which will cut the number of semesters for which people studying in Denmark can be given student grants and more tightly link awards to the length of students' courses.

The reforms to Statens Uddannelsstøtte (SU) or "State Education Support", were agreed on Monday evening with the Liberal Alliance, Conservative People's Party and Danish People's Party.

"I am very satisfied that the government and the Liberal Alliance, the Conservative People's Party and the Danish People's Party have agreed that SU for the standard time is reasonable," Education and Research Minister Christina Egelund said in a press release.

The government proposes, among other things, that all students in future be awarded an SU payment that corresponds to the length of their education. It also proposes that the maximum amount of support be cut to 58 units from today's 70 units, corresponding to give years of studies.

Danish vocabulary: en uddannelse - an education

Danish prosecutors charge man for 'public approval' of Hamas terror attack

Danish prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man for 'publicly expressing approval of a terror crime', in a case related to Hamas' October attack on Israel, while announcing that they are dropping three other cases.

The man made statements approving Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 9th on a social media profile.

"The statements were made via a profile on Snapchat, and thus they were able to be disseminated to a larger circle of followers," the prosecutor in the case, Lise-Lotte Nilas, said in a press release.

In three other cases, which also relate to statements about the attack, prosecutors have decided not to press charges.

"We have closed three other cases because there was no express approval of a terrorist act in the sense of the criminal law," she said.

Danish vocabulary: billigelse - approval

This year likely to be wettest ever recorded in Denmark

According to Denmark's state forecaster, 2023 is likely to take the record for the rainest year ever recorded by the end of this week.

With less than two weeks to go, and rain on the way, Erik Hansen, a forecaster with the Danish Meteorological Agency, believes it is near certain that 2023 will beat the 905.3mm record set in 2019.

On December 14th, the agency said in a press release that with 897.7mm fallen, it would take "an incredibly dry Christmas" for Denmark not to beat the record.

"Between Monday and Wednesday, we are going to have rain over the southern part of the country, and after that we expect showers towards the end of next week as a new front comes in," Hansen told the Ritzau newswire. "That's to say, there's a high likelihood that the record will have been beaten by next weekend."

Danish vocabulary: vådeste år nogensinde - the wettest ever year