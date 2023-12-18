Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Danish armed forces deployed in Copenhagen amid security threat

Soldiers from the Danish Defence Command (FKO) were deployed in Copenhagen on Saturday morning after a wave of anti-terror arrests were made earlier in the week.

Troops have been deployed to carry out guarding duties at three locations in the Danish capital, including at the Krystalgade synagogue, at the request of the country's police.

"This is due to the changed security situation and threat landscape in Europe and the Middle East," said the Danish Defence Command (FKO) in a statement.

The soldiers currently deployed on the streets of Copenhagen are drawn from the Royal Guards and will have the same powers as police officers for the duration of this operation. It is not yet clear how long the deployment will last.

Danish vocabulary: bevogtningsopgaver - guarding duties

Traffic rerouted after rain causes landslide outside Randers

Traffic was rerouted around Ølst, south of Randers, on Sunday after a major landslide at the soil treatment company Nordic Waste meant that there was a risk of soil cascading onto the road.

"There is a danger that the amount of soil, which was being treated inside the facilities of Nordic Waste is moving through some of their buildings and out onto the motorway," said Rene Ludvig from the East Jutland Police, who said the situation was "critical".

The road, Gammel Aarhusvej, has been closed between Erslevvej and Haldrupvej, with a detour going between Alstrupgårdsvej and Stahotvej.

The closure is expected to last a week.

Danish vocabulary: jordskred - landslide

Advertisement

Denmark's regions propose paying commuters to ride share

Danish Regions, which represents Denmark's five regional governments, has proposed making it possible for regional governments to remunerate car commuters who ride share, turning them into an informal type of public transport.

The idea, part of the organisation's study on the future of public transport, has "a great potential to supplement and become a part of public transport", the organisation said in a press release.

According to figures from Denmark's roads agency, cars in commuter traffic curently carry an average of 1.08 people, meaning there are 14m empty seats daily.

Danish vocabulary: samkørsel - ride sharing

Advertisement

Prince Frederik second-most popular Danish royal

Prince Frederik is the second-most popular royal in Denmark, with 29 percent of respondents telling a survey by the polling company Megafon that he was the best representative of the Danish monarchy, compared to 38 percent for his 83-year-old mother, Queen Margrethe II.

Jakob Steen Olsen, royalty commentator at the Berlingske newspaper, told TV2, which ordered the survey, that it was important that Frederik, who is first in line to the throne, had the support of the Danish public.

"The most important thing for a ruler when it comes to doing a good job is not just that you get great popularity ratings for yourself, but that your successor also gets them," he said.

Some 77 percent of Danes believe that Crown Prince Frederik will be a "very good" or "good" ruler.

Danish vocabulary: meningsmåling - an opinion survey