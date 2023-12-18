Danish prosecutors charge man for 'public approval' of Hamas terror attack

Advertisement

The man made statements approving Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 9th on a social media profile.

"The statements were made via a profile on Snapchat, and thus they were able to be disseminated to a larger circle of followers," the prosecutor in the case, Lise-Lotte Nilas, said in a press release.

In three other cases, which also relate to statements about the attack, prosecutors have decided not to press charges.

"We have closed three other cases because there was no express approval of a terrorist act in the sense of the criminal law," she said.

Under section 136, subsection 2 of Denmark's criminal code, it is an offence to express approval of acts of terrorism, either on the internet, in the media, or in a public place.

According to the prosecutor, other cases of celebrating terrorism are still under consideration, with 32 separate investigations of people celebrating terror attacks.

Under the law, anyone found guilty of publicly condoning an act of terrorism faces a fine or up to three years in prison.

The charge shortly after Danish police arrested three people on suspicion of "preparing a terror attack", with police saying they had been stopped at an early stage of planning.