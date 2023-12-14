UPDATE: Aarhus Central Station evacuation caused by bomb threat against McDonald’s

Advertisement

Three minors, all boys, near northern town Aalborg have been arrested on suspicion of making the threat against the fast food outlet, East Jutland Police said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“We view this type of crime very seriously and police therefore initiated a major response with regard to public safety following a bomb threat against a traffic hub within our police district,” senior officer Brian Voss Olsen said in the statement.

Police received the bomb threat by telephone at 9:58am and subsequently despatched to Aarhus Central Station and sealed the area, evacuating commuters and rail passengers.

The area was then thoroughly investigated using police dogs. The station was reopened around noon after nothing suspicious was found.

Police in Aarhus will work with their colleagues in North Jutland on the case, in which no motive has so far been clarified.

The East Jutland Police deployed a significant presence around the station, with the railway station hall, including access to Bruuns Galleri, an adjoining shopping centre, temporarily sealed off to the public.

Heavily armed officers were observed at the scene, and bomb disposal units were seen entering the railway station.

The incident occurred on the same morning as major police raids resulted in three arrests on suspected terror charges, but with no link between the two.

In response to the police action at the station, public transport operator Midttrafik reported that all buses operating on routes along Bruunsgade, Park Allé, and Ny Banegårdsgade were affected.

Bus services are actively seeking alternative routes, but delays and cancellations were expected and commuters were urged to follow developments.

Train services continue to operate, and train traffic in and out of Aarhus was uninterrupted despite the police activity at the station.